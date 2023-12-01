Friday's MAAC slate includes the Siena Saints (1-2, 0-0 MAAC) playing the Rider Broncs (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Siena vs. Rider Game Information

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Rider Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Siena vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Siena Rank Siena AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 259th 68.6 Points Scored 70.2 209th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 32.7 114th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 5.0 349th 193rd 12.8 Assists 11.4 307th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.7 61st

