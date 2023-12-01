Siena vs. Rider December 1 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAAC slate includes the Siena Saints (1-2, 0-0 MAAC) playing the Rider Broncs (1-3, 0-0 MAAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Siena vs. Rider Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Siena Top Players (2022-23)
- Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Rider Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Siena vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Siena Rank
|Siena AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|259th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
