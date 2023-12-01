Two sliding teams square off when the Rider Broncs (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) visit the Siena Saints (1-5, 0-0 MAAC) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Broncs are 4.5-point favorites as they look to break a five-game losing streak against the Saints, who have lost five straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 134.

Siena vs. Rider Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rider -4.5 134

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Betting Records & Stats

Siena has played four games this season that finished with a point total above 134 points.

Siena's games this season have had an average of 133.5 points, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Siena are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Siena has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Saints have not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Siena has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Siena vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134 % of Games Over 134 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rider 3 60% 68.3 125.8 76.8 152.8 142.8 Siena 4 66.7% 57.5 125.8 76.0 152.8 136.9

Additional Siena Insights & Trends

The Broncs were 10-11-0 against the spread last season in MAAC play.

The Saints put up 19.3 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Broncs give up to opponents (76.8).

Siena vs. Rider Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rider 1-4-0 0-0 2-3-0 Siena 1-5-0 1-3 3-2-1

Siena vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rider Siena 8-5 Home Record 8-5 7-6 Away Record 7-8 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 10-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-4-0

