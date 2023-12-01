St. John's (NY) vs. West Virginia December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (2-2) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN2.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
St. John's (NY) vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other St. John's (NY) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's (NY) Top Players (2022-23)
- Joel Soriano: 15.2 PTS, 11.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- David Jones: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Addae-Wusu: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andre Curbelo: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. John's (NY) vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|St. John's (NY) AVG
|St. John's (NY) Rank
|74th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|77.3
|50th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|75.2
|316th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|5th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|5.8
|324th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|15.2
|40th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.5
|320th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.