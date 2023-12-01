The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) are 3.5-point underdogs against the St. John's Red Storm (4-2) at WVU Coliseum on Friday, December 1, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

St. John's vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -3.5 146.5

St. John's Betting Records & Stats

St. John's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points four times.

St. John's contests this year have an average total of 151.5, five more points than this game's over/under.

The Red Storm are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

St. John's has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Red Storm are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

St. John's has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. John's vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 4 66.7% 79.8 142.5 71.7 133.9 146.3 West Virginia 0 0% 62.7 142.5 62.2 133.9 133.7

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

The 79.8 points per game the Red Storm put up are 17.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (62.2).

St. John's is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when scoring more than 62.2 points.

St. John's vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 2-4-0 1-3 4-2-0 West Virginia 3-2-0 1-1 0-5-0

St. John's vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's West Virginia 11-5 Home Record 13-4 3-8 Away Record 3-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

