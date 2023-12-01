The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

St. John's vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN
St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
  • In games St. John's shoots better than 39.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 112th.
  • The Red Storm put up 79.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 62.2 the Mountaineers allow.
  • St. John's has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 62.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's put up 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last season, allowing 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 in road games.
  • In home games, St. John's made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than in road games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (30.4%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Dayton L 88-81 TD Arena
11/19/2023 Utah W 91-82 TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross W 91-45 Carnesecca Arena
12/1/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart - Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College - Barclays Center

