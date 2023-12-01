The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

St. John's vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

In games St. John's shoots better than 39.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 112th.

The Red Storm put up 79.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 62.2 the Mountaineers allow.

St. John's has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 62.2 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

St. John's put up 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last season, allowing 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 in road games.

In home games, St. John's made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than in road games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (30.4%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule