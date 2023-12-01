How to Watch St. John's vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
St. John's vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- In games St. John's shoots better than 39.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers sit at 112th.
- The Red Storm put up 79.8 points per game, 17.6 more points than the 62.2 the Mountaineers allow.
- St. John's has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 62.2 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's put up 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Red Storm were better in home games last season, allowing 70 points per game, compared to 82.8 in road games.
- In home games, St. John's made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than in road games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (30.4%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Dayton
|L 88-81
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|Utah
|W 91-82
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 91-45
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Barclays Center
