St. John's vs. West Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) hit the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN2.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.
St. John's vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. John's vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (-5.5)
|141.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|St. John's (-5.5)
|142.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
St. John's vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- St. John's has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- Red Storm games have hit the over four out of six times this season.
- West Virginia has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Mountaineers and their opponents have not hit the over yet this year.
St. John's Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Sportsbooks rate St. John's much higher (55th in the country) than the computer rankings do (101st).
- St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.