The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) hit the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN2.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

St. John's vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

St. John's vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM St. John's (-5.5) 141.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel St. John's (-5.5) 142.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

St. John's vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

  • St. John's has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
  • Red Storm games have hit the over four out of six times this season.
  • West Virginia has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Mountaineers and their opponents have not hit the over yet this year.

St. John's Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • Sportsbooks rate St. John's much higher (55th in the country) than the computer rankings do (101st).
  • St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

