The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) hit the court against the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN2.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. West Virginia matchup in this article.

St. John's vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

St. John's vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

St. John's has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.

Red Storm games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

West Virginia has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Mountaineers and their opponents have not hit the over yet this year.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Sportsbooks rate St. John's much higher (55th in the country) than the computer rankings do (101st).

St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

