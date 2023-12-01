Friday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) and the St. John's Red Storm (4-2) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-67 based on our computer prediction, with West Virginia securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 1.

There is no line set for the game.

St. John's vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Venue: WVU Coliseum

St. John's vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 71, St. John's 67

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: West Virginia (-3.5)

West Virginia (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.2

West Virginia has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while St. John's is 2-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Mountaineers are 0-5-0 and the Red Storm are 4-2-0.

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm's +49 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.8 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per outing (193rd in college basketball).

St. John's is 26th in the country at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 9.2 more than the 29.5 its opponents average.

St. John's knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (79th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.4% from deep (38th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 37.2%.

St. John's forces 12.8 turnovers per game (148th in college basketball) while committing 13.7 (292nd in college basketball).

