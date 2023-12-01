New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Sullivan County, New York today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sullivan County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Fallsburg Central School District
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on November 30
- Location: Fallsburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tri-Valley Secondary School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Grahamsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Nazareth Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Nazareth, PA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.