Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Westchester County, New York today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Westchester County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Harvey School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 1

4:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Katonah, NY

Katonah, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson Senior High School at Greenville Senior High School