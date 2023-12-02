In the upcoming matchup against the Nashville Predators, which begins at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Adam Fox to light the lamp for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

Fox has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Predators this season, and has scored one goal.

Fox has picked up three goals and six assists on the power play.

Fox averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.0 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

