The New York Rangers, with Adam Fox, will be on the ice Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Looking to wager on Fox's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Fox vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:06 per game on the ice, is +1.

Fox has a goal in three of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Fox has a point in eight games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

Fox has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Fox's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he goes over.

Fox has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fox Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 11 Games 3 11 Points 3 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

