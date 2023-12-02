How to Watch Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany (NY) Stats Insights
- This season, the Great Danes have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.
- The Big Green are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Great Danes sit at 109th.
- The Great Danes score 76.6 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 72.8 the Big Green allow.
- Albany (NY) has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 72.8 points.
Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Albany (NY) put up 70.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.
- The Great Danes gave up 71.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.9 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Albany (NY) performed worse in home games last season, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 32.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 32.9% percentage away from home.
Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Army
|W 62-59
|Cool Insuring Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Siena
|W 86-51
|MVP Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston University
|W 86-72
|SEFCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|SUNY-Potsdam
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/10/2023
|Temple
|-
|Barclays Center
