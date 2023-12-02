The Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

This season, the Great Danes have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.

The Big Green are the 227th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Great Danes sit at 109th.

The Great Danes score 76.6 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 72.8 the Big Green allow.

Albany (NY) has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 72.8 points.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Albany (NY) put up 70.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.

The Great Danes gave up 71.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 77.9 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Albany (NY) performed worse in home games last season, draining 6.6 threes per game with a 32.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 32.9% percentage away from home.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule