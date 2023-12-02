The Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Betting Trends

Albany (NY) has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, four out of the Great Danes' six games have gone over the point total.

Dartmouth has covered twice in four games with a spread this year.

Big Green games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.