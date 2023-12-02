Saturday's game features the Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) and the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) facing off at SEFCU Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-66 victory for heavily favored Albany (NY) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 2.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany (NY) 76, Dartmouth 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Albany (NY) (-10.0)

Albany (NY) (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

Albany (NY) has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Dartmouth is 2-2-0. The Great Danes have gone over the point total in four games, while Big Green games have gone over one time.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

The Great Danes have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 76.6 points per game (157th in college basketball) and allowing 75.7 (275th in college basketball).

The 35.0 rebounds per game Albany (NY) averages rank 112th in the nation, and are 2.6 more than the 32.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Albany (NY) hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (4.9). It is shooting 35.0% from deep (123rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.6%.

The Great Danes rank 225th in college basketball with 92.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 227th in college basketball defensively with 91.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Albany (NY) has lost the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.1 (199th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (306th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.