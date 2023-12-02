Albany (NY) vs. Richmond Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 2
Based on our computer projections, the Albany (NY) Great Danes will beat the Richmond Spiders when the two teams play at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Albany (NY) vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Albany (NY) (-16.8)
|49.1
|Albany (NY) 33, Richmond 16
Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)
- The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Great Danes games.
Richmond Betting Info (2023)
- The Spiders are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Spiders have gone over in five of their six games with a set total (83.3%).
Great Danes vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Albany (NY)
|29.6
|17.2
|33.0
|8.2
|27.1
|23.6
|Richmond
|29.4
|22.2
|49.0
|27.0
|23.6
|23.4
