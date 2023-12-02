Based on our computer projections, the Albany (NY) Great Danes will beat the Richmond Spiders when the two teams play at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-16.8) 49.1 Albany (NY) 33, Richmond 16

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Great Danes games.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Spiders have gone over in five of their six games with a set total (83.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Great Danes vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Albany (NY) 29.6 17.2 33.0 8.2 27.1 23.6 Richmond 29.4 22.2 49.0 27.0 23.6 23.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.