The Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-3) are favored (-3.5) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at SEFCU Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: SEFCU Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Albany (NY) -3.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Albany (NY) Betting Records & Stats

Albany (NY) and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

Albany (NY) has an average point total of 152.3 in its outings this year, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Great Danes are 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Albany (NY) has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Great Danes have played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.

Albany (NY) has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Albany (NY) 4 66.7% 76.6 136.4 75.7 148.5 143.8 Dartmouth 1 25% 59.8 136.4 72.8 148.5 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The 76.6 points per game the Great Danes score are only 3.8 more points than the Big Green allow (72.8).

Albany (NY) has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Albany (NY) 4-2-0 1-1 4-2-0 Dartmouth 2-2-0 2-2 1-3-0

Albany (NY) vs. Dartmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Albany (NY) Dartmouth 5-6 Home Record 7-5 2-16 Away Record 3-11 2-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.