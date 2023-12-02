CAA opponents meet when the Albany (NY) Great Danes (9-3) and the Richmond Spiders (9-3) play on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium.

Albany (NY) sports the 33rd-ranked offense this year (29.6 points per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with only 17.2 points allowed per game. Richmond is generating 347.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (72nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 342.2 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Albany (NY) vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Albany (NY) vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Richmond 368.9 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (46th) 293.7 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.2 (79th) 127.1 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.7 (73rd) 241.8 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.2 (58th) 2 (73rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (73rd) 4 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (14th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 2,871 yards (239.3 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 57.9% of his passes and collecting 31 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 130 rushing yards on 85 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Griffin Woodell has carried the ball 141 times for a team-high 705 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 206 yards (17.2 per game) and four touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Faysal Aden has carried the ball 100 times for 416 yards (34.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has hauled in 42 catches for 814 yards (67.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Julian Hicks has put together a 662-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 40 targets.

Marqeese Dietz has a total of 478 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 42 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has thrown for 1,324 yards on 124-of-168 passing with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 401 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Savon Smith has run the ball 141 times for 681 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Nick DeGennaro's 792 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 59 receptions on 61 targets with 10 touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has 25 receptions (on 25 targets) for a total of 401 yards (33.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Ja'Vion Griffin has racked up 283 reciving yards (23.6 ypg) this season.

