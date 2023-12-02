Saturday's contest that pits the Albany Great Danes (4-2) against the Siena Saints (2-2) at SEFCU Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-56 in favor of Albany, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Great Danes head into this contest after a 79-35 loss to Stanford on Sunday.

Albany vs. Siena Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Albany vs. Siena Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 69, Siena 56

Albany Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Great Danes beat the Cornell Big Red on the road on November 22 by a score of 57-45.

Albany 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 218) on November 22

58-55 on the road over Merrimack (No. 305) on November 6

66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 310) on November 16

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.0 FG%

13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.0 FG% Deja Evans: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%

7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG% Sarah Karpell: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Helene Haegerstrand: 8.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

8.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Meghan Huerter: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Albany Performance Insights

The Great Danes' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.2 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 54.7 per contest (45th in college basketball).

