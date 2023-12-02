How to Watch the Albany vs. Siena Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
The Albany Great Danes (4-2) take on the Siena Saints (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Albany vs. Siena Scoring Comparison
- The Saints score 13.3 more points per game (68) than the Great Danes give up to opponents (54.7).
- Siena has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 54.7 points.
- Albany has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68 points.
- The Great Danes score 66.2 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Saints allow.
- When Siena allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 2-0.
- The Great Danes are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Saints allow to opponents (35.8%).
Albany Leaders
- Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48 FG%
- Deja Evans: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%
- Sarah Karpell: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Helene Haegerstrand: 8.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Meghan Huerter: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|W 66-56
|Reilly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Cornell
|W 57-45
|Newman Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 79-35
|Maples Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Siena
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Marist
|-
|SEFCU Arena
