The Albany Great Danes (4-2) take on the Siena Saints (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Albany vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

  • The Saints score 13.3 more points per game (68) than the Great Danes give up to opponents (54.7).
  • Siena has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 54.7 points.
  • Albany has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68 points.
  • The Great Danes score 66.2 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Saints allow.
  • When Siena allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Great Danes are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Saints allow to opponents (35.8%).

Albany Leaders

  • Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48 FG%
  • Deja Evans: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%
  • Sarah Karpell: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
  • Helene Haegerstrand: 8.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
  • Meghan Huerter: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure W 66-56 Reilly Center
11/22/2023 @ Cornell W 57-45 Newman Arena
11/26/2023 @ Stanford L 79-35 Maples Pavilion
12/2/2023 Siena - SEFCU Arena
12/6/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. - William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Marist - SEFCU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.