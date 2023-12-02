The Albany Great Danes (4-2) take on the Siena Saints (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany vs. Siena Scoring Comparison

The Saints score 13.3 more points per game (68) than the Great Danes give up to opponents (54.7).

Siena has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 54.7 points.

Albany has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 68 points.

The Great Danes score 66.2 points per game, just 0.1 fewer points than the 66.3 the Saints allow.

When Siena allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 2-0.

The Great Danes are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Saints allow to opponents (35.8%).

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48 FG%

13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48 FG% Deja Evans: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG%

7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 35.7 FG% Sarah Karpell: 7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

7.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Helene Haegerstrand: 8.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

8.3 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Meghan Huerter: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Albany Schedule