Alexis Lafreniere will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators face off on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 4:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Lafreniere in that upcoming Rangers-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Lafreniere has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lafreniere has a point in 10 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In four of 21 games this year, Lafreniere has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Lafreniere hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lafreniere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 21 Games 3 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

