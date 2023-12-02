Will Artemi Panarin Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 2?
When the New York Rangers play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, will Artemi Panarin light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Panarin stats and insights
- Panarin has scored in 10 of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, Panarin has accumulated two goals and 10 assists.
- Panarin's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Panarin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|21:19
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|17:05
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|2
|2
|0
|22:24
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|28:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|16:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|17:32
|Home
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
