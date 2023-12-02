Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will play the Nashville Predators at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Looking to wager on Panarin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:33 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 21 games this year Panarin has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Panarin has a point in 18 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points 11 times.

In 15 of 21 games this season, Panarin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Panarin has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 72 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 21 Games 3 30 Points 4 12 Goals 1 18 Assists 3

