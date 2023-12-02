Will Barclay Goodrow Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 2?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, is Barclay Goodrow a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Goodrow stats and insights
- Goodrow has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.
- Goodrow has no points on the power play.
- Goodrow averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Predators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Goodrow recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:56
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
