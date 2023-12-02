For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, is Barclay Goodrow a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Goodrow has no points on the power play.

Goodrow averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 1-0 11/20/2023 Stars 1 1 0 12:08 Away L 6-3 11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:56 Home W 4-3 SO 11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:00 Home W 4-1 11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:08 Home W 5-3

Rangers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

