The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The game airs on NEC Front Row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
  • TV: NEC Front Row

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Binghamton Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).
  • Binghamton has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.4% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks sit at 355th.
  • The Bearcats put up 16.2 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (87.3).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.5.
  • The Bearcats gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
  • Binghamton drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Sacred Heart L 89-75 William H. Pitt Center
11/25/2023 Army W 75-68 Binghamton University Events Center
11/29/2023 @ Colgate L 84-49 Cotterell Court
12/2/2023 @ Stonehill - Merkert Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Le Moyne - Binghamton University Events Center
12/19/2023 Niagara - Binghamton University Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.