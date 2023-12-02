How to Watch Binghamton vs. Stonehill on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The game airs on NEC Front Row.
Binghamton vs. Stonehill Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
- TV: NEC Front Row
Binghamton Stats Insights
- The Bearcats' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).
- Binghamton has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.4% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks sit at 355th.
- The Bearcats put up 16.2 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (87.3).
Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.5.
- The Bearcats gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.
- Binghamton drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (29.9%).
Binghamton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|L 89-75
|William H. Pitt Center
|11/25/2023
|Army
|W 75-68
|Binghamton University Events Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Colgate
|L 84-49
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
