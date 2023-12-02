The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) will try to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The game airs on NEC Front Row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts TV: NEC Front Row

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Binghamton Stats Insights

The Bearcats' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

Binghamton has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.4% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Skyhawks sit at 355th.

The Bearcats put up 16.2 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (87.3).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Binghamton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Binghamton scored 72.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.5.

The Bearcats gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

Binghamton drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (29.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Binghamton Upcoming Schedule