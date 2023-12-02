Saturday's contest features the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) matching up at Merkert Gymnasium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for Binghamton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: NEC Front Row

Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Binghamton 74, Stonehill 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Binghamton vs. Stonehill

Computer Predicted Spread: Binghamton (-1.8)

Binghamton (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Stonehill is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Binghamton's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Skyhawks are 5-3-0 and the Bearcats are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Binghamton Performance Insights

The Bearcats have a +1 scoring differential, putting up 71.1 points per game (251st in college basketball) and allowing 71.0 (175th in college basketball).

Binghamton wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It records 34.1 rebounds per game, 154th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.3.

Binghamton knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball) while shooting 29.6% from deep (298th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game at 33.1%.

Binghamton has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball), 1.8 more than the 11.0 it forces (266th in college basketball).

