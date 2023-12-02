Binghamton vs. Stonehill December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) meet the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.
Binghamton vs. Stonehill Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Binghamton Players to Watch
- Tony Felder: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 11.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jackson Benigni: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Pano Pavlidis: 6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Shane O'Dell: 9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Stonehill Players to Watch
Binghamton vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison
|Stonehill Rank
|Stonehill AVG
|Binghamton AVG
|Binghamton Rank
|335th
|62.8
|Points Scored
|74
|209th
|358th
|89.7
|Points Allowed
|65.4
|103rd
|353rd
|26
|Rebounds
|36.8
|93rd
|351st
|5.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|263rd
|155th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|7
|209th
|323rd
|10.2
|Assists
|14.6
|122nd
|346th
|16
|Turnovers
|13.2
|251st
