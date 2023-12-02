The Binghamton Bearcats (3-2) meet the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row.

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Game Information

Binghamton Players to Watch

  • Tony Felder: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Max Zegarowski: 11.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jackson Benigni: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Pano Pavlidis: 6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Shane O'Dell: 9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stonehill Players to Watch

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison

Stonehill Rank Stonehill AVG Binghamton AVG Binghamton Rank
335th 62.8 Points Scored 74 209th
358th 89.7 Points Allowed 65.4 103rd
353rd 26 Rebounds 36.8 93rd
351st 5.5 Off. Rebounds 8 263rd
155th 7.8 3pt Made 7 209th
323rd 10.2 Assists 14.6 122nd
346th 16 Turnovers 13.2 251st

