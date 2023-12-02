The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) are underdogs (+4.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The game airs on NEC Front Row. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Binghamton -4.5 146.5

Binghamton Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Binghamton and its opponents have combined to put up more than 146.5 points.

Binghamton has had an average of 142.1 points in its games this season, 4.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bearcats' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Binghamton has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bearcats have played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Binghamton has a 65.5% chance to win.

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Binghamton 2 28.6% 71.1 136.1 71 158.3 138.4 Stonehill 6 75% 65 136.1 87.3 158.3 144

Additional Binghamton Insights & Trends

The 71.1 points per game the Bearcats record are 16.2 fewer points than the Skyhawks give up (87.3).

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Binghamton 3-4-0 0-1 4-3-0 Stonehill 3-5-0 2-5 5-3-0

Binghamton vs. Stonehill Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Binghamton Stonehill 8-7 Home Record 7-4 5-11 Away Record 6-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

