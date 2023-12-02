On Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Blake Wheeler going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Predators this season, but has not scored.
  • Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 72 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:35 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:56 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 1 1 0 12:34 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 5-3

Rangers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

