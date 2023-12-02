How to Watch Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Buffalo Stats Insights
- The Bulls have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.
- This season, Buffalo has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 115th.
- The Bulls put up just 3.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Bonnies give up (66.8).
- Buffalo is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Buffalo scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- The Bulls gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (84.1) last season.
- At home, Buffalo made 8.0 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).
Buffalo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Louisiana
|L 68-60
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Iona
|L 89-64
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ James Madison
|L 81-66
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Alumni Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Arena
