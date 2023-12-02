The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • The Bulls have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.
  • This season, Buffalo has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 115th.
  • The Bulls put up just 3.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Bonnies give up (66.8).
  • Buffalo is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • The Bulls gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (84.1) last season.
  • At home, Buffalo made 8.0 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Louisiana L 68-60 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena

