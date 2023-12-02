The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Buffalo Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Bonnies have averaged.

This season, Buffalo has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.

The Bulls are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bonnies sit at 115th.

The Bulls put up just 3.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Bonnies give up (66.8).

Buffalo is 1-2 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Buffalo scored more points at home (82.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

The Bulls gave up fewer points at home (71.3 per game) than away (84.1) last season.

At home, Buffalo made 8.0 3-pointers per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.3). Buffalo's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).

