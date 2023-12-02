Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) will be looking to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo matchup.
Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Bonaventure (-9.5)
|139.5
|-650
|+425
|FanDuel
|Saint Bonaventure (-10.5)
|139.5
|-650
|+440
Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends
- Buffalo has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Saint Bonaventure has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Bonnies games have gone over the point total.
