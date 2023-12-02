The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) will be looking to break a four-game losing streak when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo matchup.

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Bonaventure Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline BetMGM Saint Bonaventure (-9.5) 139.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Bonaventure (-10.5) 139.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

Buffalo has won two games against the spread this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Saint Bonaventure has won two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Bonnies games have gone over the point total.

