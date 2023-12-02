Saturday's game that pits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) versus the Buffalo Bulls (1-6) at Alumni Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Saint Bonaventure, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure 78, Buffalo 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Bonaventure (-12.2)

Saint Bonaventure (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Buffalo's record against the spread so far this season is 2-3-0, while Saint Bonaventure's is 2-4-0. The Bulls are 2-3-0 and the Bonnies are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls average 69.9 points per game (275th in college basketball) while giving up 83.6 per contest (349th in college basketball). They have a -96 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 13.7 points per game.

Buffalo is 243rd in the country at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.6 more than the 29.0 its opponents average.

Buffalo makes 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball), 2.7 fewer than its opponents (9.7).

The Bulls average 87.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (291st in college basketball), and allow 104.4 points per 100 possessions (350th in college basketball).

Buffalo loses the turnover battle by 7.7 per game, committing 17.6 (363rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.9.

