Saturday's contest between the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-1) and Buffalo Bulls (5-1) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 74-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Stony Brook, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Bulls' last contest on Sunday ended in an 87-47 victory over Kutztown (PA).

Buffalo vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Buffalo vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 74, Buffalo 58

Buffalo Schedule Analysis

Against the Niagara Purple Eagles on November 14, the Bulls secured their best win of the season, a 92-75 home victory.

Buffalo has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

Based on the RPI, the Seawolves have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Buffalo has four wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Buffalo 2023-24 Best Wins

92-75 at home over Niagara (No. 254) on November 14

69-60 at home over Canisius (No. 267) on November 6

78-69 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 310) on November 22

60-39 at home over Stonehill (No. 354) on November 17

Buffalo Leaders

Chellia Watson: 20.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

20.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Hattie Ogden: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%

13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG% Rana Elhusseini: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Alexis Davis: 8.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%

Buffalo Performance Insights

The Bulls have a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game, 100th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.2 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.

