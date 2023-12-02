Buffalo vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-1) and Buffalo Bulls (5-1) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 74-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Stony Brook, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.
The Bulls' last contest on Sunday ended in an 87-47 victory over Kutztown (PA).
Buffalo vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buffalo vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 74, Buffalo 58
Other MAC Predictions
Buffalo Schedule Analysis
- Against the Niagara Purple Eagles on November 14, the Bulls secured their best win of the season, a 92-75 home victory.
- Buffalo has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Seawolves have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
- Buffalo has four wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Buffalo 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-75 at home over Niagara (No. 254) on November 14
- 69-60 at home over Canisius (No. 267) on November 6
- 78-69 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 310) on November 22
- 60-39 at home over Stonehill (No. 354) on November 17
Buffalo Leaders
- Chellia Watson: 20.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Hattie Ogden: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%
- Rana Elhusseini: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Alexis Davis: 8.0 PTS, 48.4 FG%
Buffalo Performance Insights
- The Bulls have a +85 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.3 points per game, 100th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.2 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.
