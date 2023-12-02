Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (1-2) will meet the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Buffalo Top Players (2022-23)
- Curtis Jones: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- LaQuill Hardnett: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zid Powell: 12.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armoni Foster: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Top Players (2022-23)
- Daryl Banks III: 15.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyrell Luc: 11.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 12.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yann Farell: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Flowers: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|45th
|77.5
|Points Scored
|66.8
|306th
|347th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|29.8
|288th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|219th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|11.9
|274th
|332nd
|13.9
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
