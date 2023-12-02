The Buffalo Bulls (1-6) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Bonaventure -10.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in three of five outings.

Buffalo has a 153.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 13.9 more points than this game's point total.

Buffalo is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Buffalo has been named as the underdog five times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Bulls have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Buffalo has a 19% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Bonaventure 2 33.3% 70.5 140.4 66.8 150.4 137.8 Buffalo 3 60% 69.9 140.4 83.6 150.4 148.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Buffalo Insights & Trends

The Bulls put up an average of 69.9 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 66.8 the Bonnies give up to opponents.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Bonaventure 2-4-0 1-3 2-4-0 Buffalo 2-3-0 1-0 2-3-0

Buffalo vs. Saint Bonaventure Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Bonaventure Buffalo 11-4 Home Record 11-4 2-11 Away Record 3-9 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 62.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.6 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.