The Buffalo Bulls (5-1) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Stony Brook Seawolves (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buffalo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Buffalo vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

The Bulls score 12.3 more points per game (72.3) than the Seawolves allow (60).

Buffalo is 4-0 when it scores more than 60 points.

Stony Brook is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.

The 75.2 points per game the Seawolves put up are 17 more points than the Bulls allow (58.2).

Stony Brook has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 58.2 points.

Buffalo is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 75.2 points.

This year the Seawolves are shooting 43.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bulls give up.

The Bulls make 46.2% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Seawolves' defensive field-goal percentage.

Buffalo Leaders

Chellia Watson: 20.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

20.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Hattie Ogden: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 50 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG% Rana Elhusseini: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Alexis Davis: 8 PTS, 48.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Schedule