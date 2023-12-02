Cameron Johnson and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will face the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Johnson had 15 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-128 loss versus the Hornets.

We're going to look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 15.5 15.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 Assists -- 2.9 PRA -- 23.9 PR -- 21 3PM 2.5 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Magic

Johnson has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 6.5 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 108.9 points per contest.

The Magic are the best team in the league, allowing 38.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Magic are second in the NBA, conceding 23.1 per contest.

The Magic are the sixth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 29 20 5 2 3 0 3

