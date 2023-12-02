Cameron Thomas and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Thomas put up 26 points in a 129-128 loss against the Hornets.

Now let's dig into Thomas' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 26.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 Assists -- 2.0 PRA -- 32.4 PR -- 30.4 3PM 1.5 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Thomas's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Thomas has made 10.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 6.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Thomas' opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103.2 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.

Defensively, the Magic are fifth in the league, conceding 108.9 points per game.

The Magic are the best squad in the league, conceding 38.9 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

The Magic are the sixth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Thomas vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 28 18 2 2 0 0 0 11/28/2022 10 2 0 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.