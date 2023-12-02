New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cayuga County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Cayuga County, New York is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cayuga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Springs Academy at Pine Tree Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
