The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 4:30 PM ET. Will Chris Kreider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kreider stats and insights

  • Kreider has scored in 11 of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Kreider has picked up seven goals and two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 23.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:41 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 3 2 1 17:35 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 17:18 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:19 Away L 6-3
11/18/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:27 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:58 Home W 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 4-1
11/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 14:49 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.