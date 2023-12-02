Will Chris Kreider Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 2?
The New York Rangers' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 4:30 PM ET. Will Chris Kreider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Kreider stats and insights
- Kreider has scored in 11 of 21 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Kreider has picked up seven goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 23.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kreider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|3
|2
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|21:19
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:58
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/9/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|14:49
|Home
|W 5-3
Rangers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
