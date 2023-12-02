Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will meet the Nashville Predators at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Kreider's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Chris Kreider vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider has averaged 18:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In Kreider's 21 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Kreider has a point in 13 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In seven of 21 games this season, Kreider has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Kreider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kreider Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 21 Games 3 20 Points 1 13 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

