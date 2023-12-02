How to Watch Colgate vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (6-0) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colgate vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
- Holy Cross vs Cent. Conn. St. (1:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Boston University vs Sacred Heart (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Colgate Stats Insights
- The Raiders' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.1%).
- Colgate is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 15th.
- The Raiders' 66.7 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 63.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.8 points, Colgate is 2-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Colgate averaged 81.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.
- The Raiders conceded 68.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
- At home, Colgate sunk 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Weber State
|W 57-55
|Avenir Centre
|11/22/2023
|Harvard
|L 76-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/29/2023
|Binghamton
|W 84-49
|Cotterell Court
|12/2/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/6/2023
|NVU-Lyndon
|-
|Cotterell Court
|12/9/2023
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.