The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (6-0) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colgate vs. Arizona Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Colgate Stats Insights

  • The Raiders' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.1%).
  • Colgate is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 15th.
  • The Raiders' 66.7 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 63.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 63.8 points, Colgate is 2-2.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colgate averaged 81.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.
  • The Raiders conceded 68.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
  • At home, Colgate sunk 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Weber State W 57-55 Avenir Centre
11/22/2023 Harvard L 76-70 Cotterell Court
11/29/2023 Binghamton W 84-49 Cotterell Court
12/2/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/6/2023 NVU-Lyndon - Cotterell Court
12/9/2023 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

