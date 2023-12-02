The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (6-0) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colgate vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colgate Stats Insights

The Raiders' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.1%).

Colgate is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.

The Raiders are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 15th.

The Raiders' 66.7 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 63.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.8 points, Colgate is 2-2.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colgate averaged 81.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.

The Raiders conceded 68.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.

At home, Colgate sunk 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (40.1%) than on the road (41.1%).

