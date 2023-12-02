The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) welcome in the Colgate Raiders (4-3) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colgate matchup in this article.

Colgate vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colgate vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Colgate has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Arizona has covered in each of its six games with a spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over twice this season.

