Colgate vs. Arizona: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) welcome in the Colgate Raiders (4-3) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colgate matchup in this article.
Colgate vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Colgate vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Colgate Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-23.5)
|153.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-22.5)
|153.5
|-7000
|+2000
Colgate vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Colgate has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Arizona has covered in each of its six games with a spread this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over twice this season.
