Saturday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (6-0) and the Colgate Raiders (4-3) squaring off at McKale Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-62 win for heavily favored Arizona according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Colgate vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Colgate vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 83, Colgate 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-20.8)

Arizona (-20.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Arizona has gone 6-0-0 against the spread, while Colgate's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Wildcats have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Raiders have a record of 1-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 66.7 points per game, 318th in college basketball, and conceding 64.1 per contest, 52nd in college basketball) and have a +18 scoring differential.

Colgate records 35.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 29 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.9 boards per game.

Colgate makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

Colgate has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 11.6 (155th in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (338th in college basketball).

