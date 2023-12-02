The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (6-0) are heavy favorites (-23.5) as they try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at McKale Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 153.5.

Colgate vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -23.5 153.5

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Colgate has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.

Colgate has a 130.9-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 22.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Colgate has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona's 1.000 ATS win percentage (6-0-0 ATS Record) is higher than Colgate's .571 mark (4-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Colgate vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 4 66.7% 95.3 162 63.8 127.9 158 Colgate 1 14.3% 66.7 162 64.1 127.9 144.4

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The Raiders score just 2.9 more points per game (66.7) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.8).

When it scores more than 63.8 points, Colgate is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Colgate vs. Arizona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 6-0-0 4-0 2-4-0 Colgate 4-3-0 0-0 1-6-0

Colgate vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Colgate 15-2 Home Record 14-2 6-4 Away Record 11-4 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

