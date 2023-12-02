Saturday's contest at Sojka Pavilion has the Cornell Big Red (3-4) going head to head against the Bucknell Bison (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 61-59 victory for Cornell, so expect a tight matchup.

The Big Red's most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 58-57 win over Binghamton.

Cornell vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cornell vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 61, Bucknell 59

Other Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Schedule Analysis

On November 11, the Big Red registered their signature win of the season, an 80-77 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 149) in our computer rankings.

Cornell has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

Cornell 2023-24 Best Wins

80-77 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 149) on November 11

52-47 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 290) on November 18

58-57 on the road over Binghamton (No. 328) on November 29

Cornell Leaders

Kaya Ingram: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Rachel Kaus: 10.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%

10.1 PTS, 55.6 FG% Summer Parker-Hall: 7.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%

7.1 PTS, 43.5 FG% Emily Pape: 7.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Azareya Kilgoe: 5.9 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red are being outscored by 9.0 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.9 points per game (316th in college basketball), and allow 64.9 per outing (202nd in college basketball).

