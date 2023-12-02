How to Watch Cornell vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lafayette Leopards (1-7) aim to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Cornell Big Red (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Cornell vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell Stats Insights
- The Big Red are shooting 51.8% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 42.9% the Leopards' opponents have shot this season.
- Cornell is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Big Red are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards sit at 262nd.
- The Big Red's 86.4 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 70.4 the Leopards allow to opponents.
- Cornell has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.
Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Cornell averaged 84.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.6.
- At home, the Big Red allowed 70.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 80.8.
- Beyond the arc, Cornell made fewer treys away (10.6 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.6%) than at home (38.1%) too.
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 88-70
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 74-61
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Monmouth
|W 91-87
|Newman Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Lafayette
|-
|Kirby Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/19/2023
|@ Siena
|-
|MVP Arena
