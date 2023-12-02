The Lafayette Leopards (1-7) aim to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Cornell Big Red (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Lafayette Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell Stats Insights

  • The Big Red are shooting 51.8% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 42.9% the Leopards' opponents have shot this season.
  • Cornell is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Big Red are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards sit at 262nd.
  • The Big Red's 86.4 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 70.4 the Leopards allow to opponents.
  • Cornell has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Cornell averaged 84.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.6.
  • At home, the Big Red allowed 70.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 80.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Cornell made fewer treys away (10.6 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.6%) than at home (38.1%) too.

Cornell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-70 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Utah Valley W 74-61 Flagler Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Monmouth W 91-87 Newman Arena
12/2/2023 @ Lafayette - Kirby Sports Center
12/5/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/19/2023 @ Siena - MVP Arena

