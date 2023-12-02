The Lafayette Leopards (1-7) aim to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the Cornell Big Red (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cornell Stats Insights

The Big Red are shooting 51.8% from the field, 8.9% higher than the 42.9% the Leopards' opponents have shot this season.

Cornell is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Big Red are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Leopards sit at 262nd.

The Big Red's 86.4 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 70.4 the Leopards allow to opponents.

Cornell has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Cornell averaged 84.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 80.6.

At home, the Big Red allowed 70.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 80.8.

Beyond the arc, Cornell made fewer treys away (10.6 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.6%) than at home (38.1%) too.

Cornell Upcoming Schedule