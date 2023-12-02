Cornell vs. Lafayette: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Cornell Big Red (6-1) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the Lafayette Leopards (1-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cornell vs. Lafayette matchup in this article.
Cornell vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kirby Sports Center in Easton, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cornell vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cornell Moneyline
|Lafayette Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cornell (-10.5)
|147.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cornell vs. Lafayette Betting Trends
- Cornell has won two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Big Red's four games have gone over the point total.
- Lafayette has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- Leopards games have hit the over just once this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.