Saturday's game features the Cornell Big Red (6-1) and the Lafayette Leopards (1-7) clashing at Kirby Sports Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-67 win for heavily favored Cornell according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Cornell vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Cornell vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 78, Lafayette 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-11.0)

Cornell (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Lafayette's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, while Cornell's is 2-2-0. The Leopards are 1-5-0 and the Big Red are 3-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red are outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game, with a +60 scoring differential overall. They put up 86.4 points per game (21st in college basketball) and give up 77.9 per outing (316th in college basketball).

Cornell wins the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It collects 32.7 rebounds per game, 201st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.6.

Cornell knocks down 10.3 three-pointers per game (20th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (76th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 per game its opponents make, at a 30.6% rate.

Cornell has committed 14.9 turnovers per game (345th in college basketball), 2.0 more than the 12.9 it forces (138th in college basketball).

