The Cornell Big Red (3-4) battle the Bucknell Bison (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Cornell vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

The Big Red put up an average of 55.9 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bison allow.

Bucknell is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.9 points.

The Bison put up 50.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 64.9 the Big Red allow.

The Bison are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Big Red allow to opponents (40.8%).

The Big Red shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Bison concede.

Cornell Leaders

Kaya Ingram: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Rachel Kaus: 10.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%

10.1 PTS, 55.6 FG% Summer Parker-Hall: 7.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%

7.1 PTS, 43.5 FG% Emily Pape: 7.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Azareya Kilgoe: 5.9 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

