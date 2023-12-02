How to Watch the Cornell vs. Bucknell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (3-4) battle the Bucknell Bison (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison
- The Big Red put up an average of 55.9 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bison allow.
- Bucknell is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.9 points.
- The Bison put up 50.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 64.9 the Big Red allow.
- The Bison are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Big Red allow to opponents (40.8%).
- The Big Red shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Bison concede.
Cornell Leaders
- Kaya Ingram: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Rachel Kaus: 10.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%
- Summer Parker-Hall: 7.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%
- Emily Pape: 7.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Azareya Kilgoe: 5.9 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Albany
|L 57-45
|Newman Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 83-40
|Value City Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Binghamton
|W 58-57
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Newman Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
