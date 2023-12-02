The Cornell Big Red (3-4) battle the Bucknell Bison (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It tips at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Cornell vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Red put up an average of 55.9 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 68.6 the Bison allow.
  • Bucknell is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 55.9 points.
  • The Bison put up 50.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 64.9 the Big Red allow.
  • The Bison are making 37.7% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Big Red allow to opponents (40.8%).
  • The Big Red shoot 39.3% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Bison concede.

Cornell Leaders

  • Kaya Ingram: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Rachel Kaus: 10.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%
  • Summer Parker-Hall: 7.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%
  • Emily Pape: 7.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Azareya Kilgoe: 5.9 PTS, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Albany L 57-45 Newman Arena
11/26/2023 @ Ohio State L 83-40 Value City Arena
11/29/2023 @ Binghamton W 58-57 Binghamton University Events Center
12/2/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
12/5/2023 Saint Bonaventure - Newman Arena
12/18/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.