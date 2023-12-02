The Cornell Big Red (3-1) face the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Lafayette Game Information

Cornell Top Players (2022-23)

Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Chris Manon: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)

CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cornell vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lafayette Rank Lafayette AVG Cornell AVG Cornell Rank 352nd 62.4 Points Scored 81.7 9th 50th 65.6 Points Allowed 76.0 327th 298th 29.6 Rebounds 30.6 251st 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 10.7 2nd 29th 15.5 Assists 17.3 6th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

