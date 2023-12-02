Cornell vs. Lafayette December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (3-1) face the Lafayette Leopards (0-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kirby Sports Center. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Cornell vs. Lafayette Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cornell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cornell Top Players (2022-23)
- Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chris Manon: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lafayette Top Players (2022-23)
- CJ Fulton: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyle Jenkins: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Leo O'Boyle: 11.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Rivera: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- T.J. Berger: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cornell vs. Lafayette Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lafayette Rank
|Lafayette AVG
|Cornell AVG
|Cornell Rank
|352nd
|62.4
|Points Scored
|81.7
|9th
|50th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|327th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|10.7
|2nd
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|17.3
|6th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.